The Blackstone Group (BX) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.20

Press coverage about The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Blackstone Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 45.9879139737015 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE BX traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,023,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,956,544. The company has a market capitalization of $20,438.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 20.66%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Vetr downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.95 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $751,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,003 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,052.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman J Tomilson Hill sold 227,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $7,864,823.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,410,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,726,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 672,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,874 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

