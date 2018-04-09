Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $3.61 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (CLX)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $147.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.40 to $127.81 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.19.

Shares of CLX opened at $128.51 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $150.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,629.71, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The Clorox had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 126.70%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/the-clorox-company-clx-holdings-boosted-by-cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-updated-updated.html.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.