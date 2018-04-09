Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,053 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 0.2% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $736,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 79,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 264.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,671,000 after buying an additional 1,353,701 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,389,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,069,000 after buying an additional 470,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $30,690,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morningstar set a $48.50 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.54 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

Shares of KO stock remained flat at $$43.93 during trading hours on Monday. 1,545,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,356,483. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $42.19 and a one year high of $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $187,358.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

In other news, insider Ed Hays sold 84,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,009,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathy N. Waller sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,713,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,523 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,511. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

