29,509 Shares in VBI Vaccines, Inc. – (NASDAQ:VBIV) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines, Inc. – (NASDAQ:VBIV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBIV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at $7,000,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth about $1,329,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $831,000. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $213.83, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.04. VBI Vaccines, Inc. – has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

VBIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, formerly SciVac Therapeutics Inc, is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing various technologies that focus on vaccine protection. It has developed an enveloped virus like particle (eVLP) vaccine platform that allows for the design of enveloped VLP vaccines. It is involved in various projects related to human cytomegalovirus (CMV) and other antigens.

