5,909 Shares in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

MBIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merchants Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of MBIN opened at $21.39 on Monday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $613.72 and a P/E ratio of 10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Indiana that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

