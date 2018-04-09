The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,711 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the period. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,407.77, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.42. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.94 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 31.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In other news, insider John F. Barry purchased 4,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,413,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,689,635. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Barry purchased 467,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,144,107.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 954,870 shares of company stock worth $6,357,884. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSEC. ValuEngine raised Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company-sells-11711-shares-of-prospect-capital-co-psec-updated-updated.html.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a financial services company. The Company primarily lends to and invests in middle market privately held companies. The Company is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.