The Travelers Companies (TRV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Travelers have outperformed the industry, year to date. Travelers boasts a strong market position as one of the leading writers of auto and homeowners’ insurance and commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with impressive inorganic growth story. It has been generating sufficient capital and prudently uses it to boost shareholders’ value and pursue growth initiatives. Solid retention and positive renewal rate change are the positives. However, exposure to catastrophe loss poses headwind for underwriting results. With the rising interest rate environment, the company expects $25-$30 million higher after-tax net investment income on a quarterly basis. It is set to release first quarter results on Apr 24. A Zacks Rank #2 combined with Earnings ESP of 2.00% makes us reasonably confident of an earnings beat.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo set a $142.00 target price on shares of The Travelers Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.88.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.35. 526,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $37,253.50, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. The Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $113.76 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 4,437 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $598,551.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,105,521.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian W. Maclean sold 88,607 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total transaction of $13,228,139.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,543,931.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,475 shares of company stock worth $29,286,574 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

