The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, April 2nd.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price target (up previously from $226.00) on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.95.

Shares of ULTI traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $239.75. The stock had a trading volume of 115,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,982. The Ultimate Software Group has a twelve month low of $181.59 and a twelve month high of $257.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7,479.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.83 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ultimate Software Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Scott Scherr sold 110,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.58, for a total value of $24,821,030.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 343,139 shares in the company, valued at $77,062,156.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Marc D. Scherr sold 32,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $7,150,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 304,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,806,236.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,019 shares of company stock worth $63,840,036 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 32.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 520,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,732,000 after purchasing an additional 128,099 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the third quarter worth $493,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in The Ultimate Software Group during the fourth quarter valued at $137,283,000.

WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/the-ultimate-software-group-ulti-raised-to-buy-at-valuengine-updated.html.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management. As of December 31, 2016, UltiPro included global people management, available in 14 languages with more than 35 country-specific localizations.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for The Ultimate Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ultimate Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.