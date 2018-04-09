THEKEY Market Capitalization Hits $51.80 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 25th. THEKEY has a market cap of $51.80 million and approximately $514,301.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00743818 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00176063 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037491 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00051283 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,728,910 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not presently possible to purchase THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

