Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS THERF traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $7.49. 50,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,960. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a negative net margin of 34.43%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/theratechnologies-therf-upgraded-at-valuengine-updated.html.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. The company's lead product is EGRIFTA, which increases the incidence or progression of diabetic retinopathy in diabetic HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy and excess abdominal fat in the United States and Canada.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.