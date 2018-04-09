Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $642,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Ark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $260,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 195,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 37,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 345,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,376,000 after buying an additional 31,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $3.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,357. The stock has a market cap of $82,590.73, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $151.74 and a one year high of $226.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.43.

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $209,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.16, for a total value of $8,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,622 shares in the company, valued at $70,324,159.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,827 shares of company stock worth $19,012,672 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

