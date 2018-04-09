Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Thermon Group worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the third quarter valued at about $334,000.

NYSE:THR opened at $22.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.27. Thermon Group Holdings has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $726.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.42 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. Thermon Group’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thermon Group to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

