TheStreet Downgrades Townsquare Media (TSQ) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

TSQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Townsquare Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barrington Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens set a $9.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $114.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.61 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. equities research analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 12,062 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 19,158 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

