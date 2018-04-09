Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Third Point Reinsurance in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.25.

TPRE remained flat at $$13.00 during trading hours on Monday. 601,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,997. Third Point Reinsurance has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1,342.67, a PE ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Third Point Reinsurance had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $196.67 million during the quarter. analysts anticipate that Third Point Reinsurance will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Third Point Reinsurance declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $148.30 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Third Point Reinsurance news, insider J. Robert Bredahl sold 100,000 shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 849,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,047.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance in the third quarter worth about $163,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 441.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares during the period. Finally, Glacier Peak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

