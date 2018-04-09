Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. is a property and casualty reinsurance company. The Company operates in two segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance and Catastrophe Risk Management. Third Point engages in underwriting property, auto, workers compensation, and crop quota share contracts for insurance and reinsurance companies. It also underwrites property catastrophe exposures and writes excess of loss catastrophe reinsurance. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. is based in Bermuda. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TPRE. ValuEngine raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Third Point Reinsurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Third Point Reinsurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

TPRE opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,342.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.10. Third Point Reinsurance has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $196.67 million during the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 17.38%. equities analysts predict that Third Point Reinsurance will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Third Point Reinsurance declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $148.30 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider J. Robert Bredahl sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 849,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,047.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,935,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,720 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 28.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,540,000 after acquiring an additional 345,858 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,350,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,788,000 after acquiring an additional 324,416 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,716,000 after acquiring an additional 404,558 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

