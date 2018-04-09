Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Thl Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thl Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “THL Credit Inc. is a newly-organized, externally-managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company that has filed an election to be treated as a business development company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of middle market companies. The Company invests primarily in private subordinated debt, or mezzanine debt, in middle market companies that require capital for growth and acquisitions. Such investments in many cases include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock or other similar securities. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, THL Credit Advisors LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Thl Credit from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Thl Credit from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 price objective on Thl Credit and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Maxim Group cut Thl Credit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, National Securities cut Thl Credit from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thl Credit has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.49, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.04. Thl Credit has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Thl Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 million. Thl Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. equities research analysts anticipate that Thl Credit will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.55%. Thl Credit’s payout ratio is 89.26%.

In other news, CEO Sam W. Tillinghast sold 40,365 shares of Thl Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $327,763.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sam W. Tillinghast sold 37,339 shares of Thl Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $309,166.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,751 shares of company stock worth $146,951. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thl Credit during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thl Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Thl Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Thl Credit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Thl Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.83% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Thl Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) to “Buy”” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/thl-credit-tcrd-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated-updated.html.

Thl Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thl Credit (TCRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thl Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thl Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.