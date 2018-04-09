RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Insider Sells $624,600.00 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) insider Thomas C. Crainer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $624,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ROLL stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.06. 40,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,583. The firm has a market cap of $2,937.33, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $91.00 and a 1-year high of $139.95.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $166.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.46 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ROLL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings and products, which are integral to the manufacture and operation of machines, aircraft and mechanical systems. The Company operates through four segments: Plain Bearings; Roller Bearings; Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products.

