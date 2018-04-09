Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Stake Decreased by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,823,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,071,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,261,000 after acquiring an additional 602,128 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 781,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,217,000 after acquiring an additional 524,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,423,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,457,000 after purchasing an additional 293,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 696.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 330,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 289,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 396,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $19,938,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 324,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,323,205.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $555,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,685.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,508 shares of company stock worth $22,359,201 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,846. The company has a market capitalization of $12,075.15, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $54.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

