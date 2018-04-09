Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Sells 529 Shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Harris were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Harris by 980.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harris during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown bought a new stake in shares of Harris during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harris during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harris during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HRS opened at $161.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19,120.28, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.27. Harris Co. has a 1-year low of $106.18 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 8.63%. Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Harris Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Harris’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

In other Harris news, SVP Dana A. Mehnert sold 51,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $7,843,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $3,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,882 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,320 in the last 90 days. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Harris in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Harris in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on Harris in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.63.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

