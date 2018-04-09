TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Acquires 13,834 Shares of First Merchants Co. (FRME)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,962 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.45% of First Merchants worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after purchasing an additional 223,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 944,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 164,389 shares in the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael J. Stewart sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $94,529.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,075.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 63 shares of company stock worth $2,661 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

FRME stock opened at $41.45 on Monday. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,052.01, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. First Merchants had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $97.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.30 million. equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRME shares. ValuEngine raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of First Merchants in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed a “market-perform” rating on shares of First Merchants in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

