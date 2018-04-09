TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Acquires 40,103 Shares of 1-800-PetMeds (PETS)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-PetMeds (NASDAQ:PETS) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,103 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 1.02% of 1-800-PetMeds worth $9,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-PetMeds by 50,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-PetMeds by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-PetMeds by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-PetMeds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-PetMeds during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other 1-800-PetMeds news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $241,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,140.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,990,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,341,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PETS opened at $41.19 on Monday. 1-800-PetMeds has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $57.80. The company has a market capitalization of $848.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

1-800-PetMeds (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. 1-800-PetMeds had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that 1-800-PetMeds will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PETS. ValuEngine cut shares of 1-800-PetMeds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research set a $58.00 price target on shares of 1-800-PetMeds and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of 1-800-PetMeds from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

1-800-PetMeds Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats to retail customers. It provides non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, antibiotics, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

