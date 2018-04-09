TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,493 Shares of CoreSite (COR)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in CoreSite (NYSE:COR) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.42% of CoreSite worth $16,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in CoreSite during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded CoreSite from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. UBS upgraded CoreSite from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. KeyCorp upgraded CoreSite from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.19 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $126.00 target price on CoreSite and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut CoreSite from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.77.

Shares of CoreSite stock opened at $102.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3,502.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. CoreSite has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

CoreSite (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $125.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.71 million. CoreSite had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. CoreSite’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.73%.

In other CoreSite news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $265,985.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,560 shares in the company, valued at $9,127,059.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven James Smith sold 492 shares of CoreSite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $50,390.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,464.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 198,000 shares of company stock worth $64,780 and sold 39,510 shares worth $3,822,268. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (CoreSite) is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company, through its controlling interest in CoreSite, L.P., is engaged in the business of ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of data centers across a range of markets in the United States, including the Northern Virginia, New York and San Francisco Bay areas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami and Denver.

