TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Grubhub (GRUB)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,647,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 252,251 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Grubhub worth $118,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grubhub by 1,053.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 41,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grubhub by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,477,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,274,000 after purchasing an additional 140,964 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Grubhub by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grubhub by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub in the fourth quarter worth about $2,663,000.

In other Grubhub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maria Belousova sold 28,761 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $2,489,839.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,280.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,831 shares of company stock worth $16,568,467 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $105.00 price target on Grubhub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Grubhub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered Grubhub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Grubhub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Grubhub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.82.

Shares of GRUB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.08. 1,309,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,199. Grubhub has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $112.41. The company has a market cap of $8,465.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.55 million. Grubhub had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.49%. Grubhub’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Grubhub will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grubhub

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

