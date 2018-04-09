Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,759 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Tetra Tech worth $16,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 76.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 137,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $49.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,745.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $544.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 15,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $770,897.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,695.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 12,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $640,226.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,331 shares of company stock worth $8,343,340 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc is a provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. The Company’s segments include Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI), Resource Management and Energy (RME), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The WEI segment provides consulting and engineering services.

