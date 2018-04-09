TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 53,602 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (B)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 266,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,602 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Barnes Group worth $16,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 156.0% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 2,284.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on B. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of B opened at $59.88 on Monday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The stock has a market cap of $3,187.68, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.77 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Marian Acker sold 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $496,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 1,700 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $107,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc is an industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, serving a range of end markets and customers. The Company’s engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions are used in applications that provide transportation, manufacturing, healthcare products and technology to the world.

