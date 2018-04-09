United Natural Foods (UNFI) Shares Bought by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 113.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,322 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 1.31% of United Natural Foods worth $32,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNFI. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,835,000 after purchasing an additional 426,223 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 4,159,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,934,000 after purchasing an additional 390,565 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 527,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 379,641 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,269,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,554,000 after purchasing an additional 258,676 shares during the period. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $8,074,000.

UNFI stock opened at $43.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2,194.81, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Roy sold 3,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $175,360.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNFI shares. Stephens set a $51.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Jefferies Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Pivotal Research set a $34.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-has-32-54-million-holdings-in-united-natural-foods-inc-unfi-updated-updated.html.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.