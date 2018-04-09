TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 142,637 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.50% of KAR Auction Services worth $33,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 336.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KAR. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Gabelli upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Stephens set a $57.00 price objective on KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

In other news, EVP Lisa A. Price sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $118,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rebecca C. Polak sold 44,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $2,472,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,282 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KAR opened at $53.60 on Monday. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $7,204.32, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $890.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc is a provider of whole car auction services in North America, and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: ADESA, Inc (ADESA Auctions or ADESA), Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc (IAA) and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC).

