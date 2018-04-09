TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 579,063 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Quanta Services worth $32,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 345,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 89,002 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 75,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,235,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,329,000 after purchasing an additional 423,221 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $33.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $40.10. The company has a market cap of $5,184.28, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products.

