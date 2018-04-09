TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Champion International Paper (IP)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Champion International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,948,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 428,544 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Champion International Paper worth $112,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Champion International Paper by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,268,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,807,000 after acquiring an additional 162,992 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Champion International Paper by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,624,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,942,000 after acquiring an additional 263,372 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Champion International Paper by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,563,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,527,000 after acquiring an additional 46,189 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Champion International Paper by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,442,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,803,000 after acquiring an additional 251,751 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Champion International Paper by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Champion International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Champion International Paper in a report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Champion International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Champion International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Champion International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,923,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,026. The company has a market cap of $21,543.11, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Champion International Paper has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $66.94.

Champion International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Champion International Paper had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Champion International Paper will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Champion International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

