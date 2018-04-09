TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 78,056 Shares of Tyson Foods (TSN)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,356,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,056 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.37% of Tyson Foods worth $109,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 371,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the third quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 882,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,145,000 after buying an additional 28,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSN traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $70.27. 1,581,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,571. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $25,800.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.19.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.30. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey K. Schomburger purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.83 per share, for a total transaction of $202,041.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $1,149,593.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.52.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

