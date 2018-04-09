TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,235,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,167 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Philip Morris International worth $764,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,572.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 101,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100,228 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Philip Morris International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

PM opened at $101.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $123.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $156,907.28, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.82%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,428,199.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,891.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $5,079,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,178,019.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-trims-holdings-in-philip-morris-international-inc-pm.html.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.