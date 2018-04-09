Watsco Inc (WSO) Position Cut by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Watsco worth $15,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Watsco by 42.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,731,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 11.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $185.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6,934.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Watsco Inc has a 52 week low of $134.08 and a 52 week high of $189.72.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $964.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.85 million. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.24%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase reduced their target price on Watsco from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $195.00 target price on Watsco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens set a $169.00 target price on Watsco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.50.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc is a distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold a range of non-equipment products, representing more than 300,000 stock keeping units, including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats and air quality products.

