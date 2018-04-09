Saul B. Rosenthal Purchases 3,017 Shares of Technology Investment Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Stock

Technology Investment Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $18,554.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Saul B. Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 3,930 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $23,697.90.

On Thursday, March 29th, Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 3,309 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $20,317.26.

On Monday, March 26th, Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 4,100 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,215.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 1,966 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $12,208.86.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 3,723 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $22,821.99.

On Friday, February 16th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 3,688 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $20,947.84.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 12,494 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $70,840.98.

On Monday, February 12th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 7,360 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $40,553.60.

On Thursday, February 8th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 4,889 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $27,085.06.

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $6.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.40, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.40. Technology Investment Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $7.56.

Technology Investment Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.27 million. Technology Investment Capital had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 71.02%. Technology Investment Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. analysts forecast that Technology Investment Capital Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.86%. Technology Investment Capital’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Technology Investment Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Technology Investment Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Technology Investment Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Technology Investment Capital in a report on Monday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Technology Investment Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

About Technology Investment Capital

TICC Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, and common stock.

