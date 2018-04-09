Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Director Acquires $1,471,650.00 in Stock

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Director Francesco Trapani purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,471,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Francesco Trapani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Francesco Trapani bought 35,000 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,313,100.00.

On Thursday, March 29th, Francesco Trapani bought 10,000 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.55 per share, for a total transaction of $985,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Francesco Trapani bought 5,000 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.40 per share, for a total transaction of $492,000.00.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $95.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,878.40, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.77. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,191,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 489.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,290,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,203,000 after purchasing an additional 191,783 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.47.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

