Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Tiffany & Co. updated its FY19 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS.

Shares of TIF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,878.43, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.77. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $111.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.43%.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, Chairman Roger N. Farah acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.66 per share, for a total transaction of $976,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.49 per share, with a total value of $198,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,830 and sold 139,636 shares valued at $14,979,843. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIF. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 300.5% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,321,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,319,000 after acquiring an additional 991,802 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 853,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,695,000 after purchasing an additional 629,106 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,472,000 after purchasing an additional 626,533 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 627,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,191,000 after purchasing an additional 472,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 760,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,064,000 after purchasing an additional 440,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo set a $96.00 price target on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Loop Capital raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tiffany & Co. to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Tiffany & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.47.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

