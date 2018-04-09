Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $113.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Tiffany & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.47.

NYSE TIF opened at $95.58 on Thursday. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $11,878.40, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.77.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 48.43%.

In other news, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 40,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $4,396,214.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,142.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles K. Marquis sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $508,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,830 and sold 139,636 shares valued at $14,979,843. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

