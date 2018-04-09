Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in a report published on Thursday.

“We continued to be impressed by the team at Tiffany, as it is clear to us that there is significant change occurring to an already outstanding global organization. We believe the company remains poised for improved top and bottom line results over the next several years.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.47.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $95.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11,878.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.77.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.43%.

In related news, Director Abby F. Kohnstamm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $1,087,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philippe Galtie sold 24,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $2,718,180.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,159.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,830 and sold 139,636 shares valued at $14,979,843. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BTIM Corp. lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 56,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 3.7% in the third quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 5.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

