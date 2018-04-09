Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect The Tile Shop (TTS) Share Price

Media coverage about The Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Tile Shop earned a news impact score of -0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.8557668827766 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of The Tile Shop in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Tile Shop from $10.00 to $6.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of The Tile Shop to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of The Tile Shop from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The Tile Shop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

NASDAQ TTS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.60. 501,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,277. The Tile Shop has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $305.09, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The Tile Shop had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $78.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that The Tile Shop will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. The Tile Shop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,206 shares in the company, valued at $709,055.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 518,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,107.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 448,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,764 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/tile-shop-tts-earns-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-21-updated.html.

The Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Receive News & Ratings for The Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.