Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase comprises 1.9% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.58.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 65,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $7,307,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,866,754.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 17,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total transaction of $1,991,498.57. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,135.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $109.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase has a one year low of $81.64 and a one year high of $119.33. The company has a market capitalization of $374,392.41, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase (JPM)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/tillar-wenstrup-advisors-llc-has-2-49-million-position-in-jpmorgan-chase-jpm-updated.html.

JPMorgan Chase Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.