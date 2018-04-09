Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $67.45 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, BigONE, Bibox and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00759436 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00173661 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036147 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00047728 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 5,541,877,892 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,261,619,182 tokens. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank.

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, BigONE and Bibox. It is not presently possible to buy Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

