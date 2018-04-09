Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 45,330 Shares of Timkensteel Corp (TMST)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 223.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,330 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Timkensteel worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timkensteel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timkensteel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Timkensteel during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Timkensteel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timkensteel during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 217,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,944. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 2.04. Timkensteel Corp has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $341.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.52) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Timkensteel Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMST. KeyCorp upgraded Timkensteel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The Company’s portfolio includes special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubing and precision steel components. In addition, the Company supplies machining and thermal treatment services, as well as manage raw material recycling programs, which are used as a feeder system for its melt operations.

