State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $477,000 Position in Timkensteel Corp (TMST)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Timkensteel worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Timkensteel by 548.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 243,457 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Timkensteel by 381.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 132,592 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Timkensteel by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,139,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Timkensteel by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 18,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Timkensteel by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TMST traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.96. 217,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,944. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.58, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 2.04. Timkensteel Corp has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $341.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Timkensteel’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.52) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Timkensteel Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp set a $19.00 price objective on Timkensteel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Timkensteel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Timkensteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The Company’s portfolio includes special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubing and precision steel components. In addition, the Company supplies machining and thermal treatment services, as well as manage raw material recycling programs, which are used as a feeder system for its melt operations.

