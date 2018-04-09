AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Sells $181,336.00 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $181,336.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AVAV traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 223,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,536. The firm has a market cap of $1,077.68, a PE ratio of 84.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.24. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Ark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 142,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. The Company operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems (EES), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, marketing, support and operation of electric energy systems.

