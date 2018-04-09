Tiptree Inc (TIPT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ TIPT traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 20,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,857. Tiptree has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $151.43 million for the quarter.

In other Tiptree news, CEO Jonathan Ilany acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,658.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tiptree stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,556 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.37% of Tiptree worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 19th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Tiptree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, formerly Tiptree Financial Inc, is a diversified holding company that acquires and manages controlling interests of operating businesses. The Company conducts its operations through Tiptree Operating Company, LLC (the Operating Company). It operates through four segments: specialty insurance, asset management, senior living and specialty finance.

