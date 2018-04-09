Titan International (TWI) vs. POSCO (PKX) Head to Head Contrast

Titan International (NYSE: TWI) and POSCO (NYSE:PKX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Titan International and POSCO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan International $1.47 billion 0.49 -$60.04 million ($0.49) -24.57 POSCO $54.59 billion 0.44 $2.51 billion $3.57 20.90

POSCO has higher revenue and earnings than Titan International. Titan International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than POSCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Titan International and POSCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan International -4.31% -6.94% -1.80% POSCO 4.59% 5.84% 3.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Titan International and POSCO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan International 0 1 2 0 2.67 POSCO 0 1 3 0 2.75

Titan International currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.33%. Given Titan International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Titan International is more favorable than POSCO.

Volatility and Risk

Titan International has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POSCO has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Titan International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of POSCO shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Titan International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of POSCO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Titan International pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. POSCO pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Titan International pays out -4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. POSCO pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

POSCO beats Titan International on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc. is a wheel, tire, and undercarriage industrial manufacturer and supplier. The Company’s segments are agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer. The Company produces a range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. Its agricultural products include rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components manufactured for use on various agricultural equipment. Its earthmoving/construction products include rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various types of off-the-road (OTR) earthmoving, mining, military, construction, and forestry equipment. The Company’s consumer products include, but are not limited to, bias truck tires in Latin America and light truck tires in Russia, as well as products for all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), turf, and golf cart applications.

About POSCO

POSCO is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of steel products. The Company operates in four segments: steel, trading, construction, and others. The steel segment includes production of steel products and sale of such products. The trading segment consists of global trading activities of POSCO Daewoo Corporation, exporting and importing a range of steel products that are both obtained from and supplied to it, as well as between other suppliers and purchasers in Korea and overseas. The construction segment includes planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings, both in Korea and overseas. The others segment includes power generation, liquefied natural gas (LNG) logistics, and network and system integration.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.