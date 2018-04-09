Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,366 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,744 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $28,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,728,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,764,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,393 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,269,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,142,386,000 after buying an additional 4,696,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,008,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $974,952,000 after buying an additional 319,533 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,873,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $681,882,000 after buying an additional 124,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $498,863,000. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $9,284,338.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,920,889.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,363,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,664 shares of company stock valued at $14,243,602 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $58.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82,002.70, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $52.58 and a 52 week high of $64.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 56.35%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.03 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.05.

WARNING: “Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/tocqueville-asset-management-l-p-grows-position-in-starbucks-co-sbux.html.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.