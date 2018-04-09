TokenClub Tops One Day Trading Volume of $173,812.00 (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, TokenClub has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $8.04 million and approximately $173,812.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenClub token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, OKEx and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002907 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00755506 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00174838 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037794 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052810 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

TokenClub Profile

TokenClub was first traded on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,425,335 tokens. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club. TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074.

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OKEx and CoinBene. It is not possible to buy TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

