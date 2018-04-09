TokenPay (TPAY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $266,592.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded flat against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00031876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $266,592.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00700005 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006507 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000629 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00100483 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00029888 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 18th, 2016. TokenPay’s total supply is 19,026,924 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos. It is not possible to purchase TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.