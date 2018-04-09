Tokugawa (TOK) Achieves Market Cap of $162,787.00

Tokugawa (CURRENCY:TOK) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 1:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Tokugawa coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tokugawa has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tokugawa has a total market capitalization of $162,787.00 and approximately $690.00 worth of Tokugawa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.18 or 0.01699880 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007340 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008173 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004600 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00016214 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00001114 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00023184 BTC.

Tokugawa Profile

Tokugawa (TOK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. Tokugawa’s total supply is 1,021,644 coins and its circulating supply is 984,244 coins. The official website for Tokugawa is www.tokugawacoin.com. Tokugawa’s official Twitter account is @TokugawaCoin.

Tokugawa Coin Trading

Tokugawa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Tokugawa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokugawa must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokugawa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

