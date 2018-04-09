TOKYO Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (TOKC)

TOKYO (CURRENCY:TOKC) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. TOKYO has a total market capitalization of $210,241.00 and approximately $938.00 worth of TOKYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKYO coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TOKYO has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035385 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00053124 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012277 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00082331 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00022642 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035424 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00441045 BTC.

TOKYO Profile

TOKYO (TOKC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. TOKYO’s total supply is 245,222,777 coins and its circulating supply is 136,026,050 coins. TOKYO’s official website is tokyocoin.info. TOKYO’s official Twitter account is @TOKYOCOIN.

Buying and Selling TOKYO

TOKYO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase TOKYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKYO must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

